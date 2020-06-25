Emergency Management: people refusing to wear face masks, citing Disabilities Act

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Washington Emergency Management says they have become aware that people are refusing to wear masks as they enter businesses, citing the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The agency has issued guidance for businesses dealing with customers who will not wear masks.

“We’ve been seeing claims from people who are going to cite the Americans With Disabilities Act as a reason for them to walk into any business they choose without a mask,” said the organization in a Facebook post. “But a business or government agency is not forced to allow you inside.”

Emergency Management says that people have been using this home-printed flyer, and while people do have genuine disabilities or health conditions, accommodations can be made for them so that they do not have to enter a business.

These accommodations include wearing loose face coverings or scarves, online or phone order with curbside pickup, bringing a friend to wait in the car during an appointment, or holding appointments through phone or video calls.

More information on the fake flyers can be found on the Department of Justice website here.

