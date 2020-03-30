Emergency Management confirms 30 cases of COVID-19 in North Idaho

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Kootenai County Emergency Management has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases in the Panhandle Health District to 30.

Emergency Management says Kootenai County has 29 cases, and Bonner County has one.

RELATED: Panhandle Health confirms another COVID-19 case in Kootenai Co.

Health officials urge people to quarantine themselves if they show any COVID-like symptoms—coughing, fever, lethargy, and shortness of breath. Additionally, anyone who gets tested for the coronavirus is urged to self-isolate until their results come back.

After symptoms subside, Emergency Management says people should still isolate for 72 hours.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.