Rescue crews pull body from Spokane River near WSU Spokane Campus, Major Crimes investigating

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found in the Spokane River Monday morning, according to Spokane Police.

Spokane Fire crews recovered the body on Spokane Falls Blvd. near the WSU Spokane Campus. Major Crimes has taken over the investigation.

INFO: Police told me someone found a dead person in the river. Right now, Spokane Fire is preparing for recovery efforts and then Major Crimes will take over the investigation. @kxly4news — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) May 31, 2021

4 News Now is at the scene working to learn more. This story will be updated.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.