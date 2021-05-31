Rescue crews pull body from Spokane River near WSU Spokane Campus, Major Crimes investigating
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found in the Spokane River Monday morning, according to Spokane Police.
Spokane Fire crews recovered the body on Spokane Falls Blvd. near the WSU Spokane Campus. Major Crimes has taken over the investigation.
4 News Now is at the scene working to learn more. This story will be updated.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.