Emergency crews responding to multi-car crash on I-90, east of Kellogg

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

KELLOGG, Idaho — Idaho State Police and Shoshone County deputies are on scene of a multiple vehicle crash on eastbound I-90, just east of Kellogg.

All eastbound lanes are blocked.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

