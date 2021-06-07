Emergency Alert: 2 missing girls have been found

Emily Blume by Emily Blume

Police Lights Police Lights

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two young girls, aged 8 & 9, went missing shortly after 8 PM Sunday night.

They were last seen riding bikes near 4911 N Florida.

A Caucasian girl in red/pink leggings and white/pink sweater and a Native American girl in a purple sweatshirt, jeans, and black shoes- both with long brown hair.

They were both found safe shortly before 9 PM. Spokane Police Department thanked the community.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.