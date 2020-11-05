Emails show administrative officer promised to correct inaccurate statement on Lutz’s dismissal, but she never did

SPOKANE, Wash. — After making an inaccurate statement about the request to dismiss Dr. Bob Lutz from his position, administrative officer Amelia Clark said she would correct herself. But, she never did.

“This will be corrected during the press conference at 11,” Clark said in an email obtained by 4 News Now. Ultimately, that news conference brought more questions, than answers.

The issue stems from a release sent by the Spokane Regional Health District ahead of that news conference. It stated the health board had asked Lutz to submit his resignation, which did not happen.

RELATED: 4 News Now investigation reveals health board planned to discipline, but not fire Lutz

The board had met during an executive session in which they discussed disciplining Lutz, but not firing him. The reason for discipline has still not been made public.

Shortly after the release was sent, health board member Breean Beggs raised concerns. In an email to Clark and the health district’s attorney, Beggs noted it would likely be illegal under the Open Public Meetings Act for the board to make a decision during an executive session, which again, the board never did.

Instead, it was Clark who asked Lutz to resign. He was given a deadline to submit his resignation, which he did not do.

The only way for the board to remove a health officer is by putting it to a vote during a public meeting. The health board is now set to convene Thursday at 3 p.m. to vote on Lutz’s status as county health officer.

RELATED: Spokane Regional Health District administrative officer asks Dr. Bob Lutz to step down

READ: SRHD announces board meeting to vote on Dr. Lutz’s dismissal as health officer