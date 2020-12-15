Elsie May Mutch

Elsie May Mutch, 85

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Elsie May Mutch, 85, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away December 11, 2020. Born May 13, 1935 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Elsie was the daughter of Ovy and Elizabeth (Atkins) Bailey.

In 1947 Elsie moved with her family from Wisconsin to Kellogg, Idaho where she attended and graduated from Kellogg High School in 1953.

Elsie was united in marriage to Jerry Mutch on December 21, 1953, at the American Lutheran Church of Kellogg.

Elsie worked alongside Jerry as the office manager and bookkeeper for the family businesses, Twin City Fuel and Jerry’s Service Station, from 1966-1997, when she and Jerry retired together. Wintering in Yuma, Arizona at Rancho Bonitos, they made many dear friends that they looked forward to seeing each fall and winter. Each spring, Elsie and Jerry returned to their long time home in Osburn, Idaho where Elsie loved to garden.

Elsie served as a Camp Fire and Cub Scout Leader for many years and was also the scorekeeper for many Little League and Bath Ruth baseball games, while Jerry coached. She was also a member of both the Women’s and Mixed Bowling Leagues in Kellogg and a member of the Pinehurst Golf Course.

Elsie loved her family immensely, was a master gardener, an avid reader, and loved fishing with Jerry.

Elsie is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Jerry Mutch, of the family home in Osburn; three children, Kelly and his wife Jacqueline Mutch of La Grande, Oregon, Robin and her husband Robert MacKenzie, Jr. of Union City, Pennsylvania, and Lisa and her husband Larry McPheters of Anchorage, Alaska; fifteen grandchildren Ryan, Taylor, Kaye, Jesse, Meredith, S. Gray, Ian, Allison, Logan, C. Claire, Alden, Luke, Roy, Quinn, and Aaron; and eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Louise Guilbault of Post Falls, Patsy Fueschel of Osburn, and Josephine Lancaster of Post Falls. Elsie was preceded in death by one son, Steven Patrick Mutch; her parents, Ovy and Elizabeth Bailey; and one sister, Mary Jane Walkinshaw.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Scott Reed and the staff of Shoshone Medical Center for the wonderful care that was given to Elsie.

A celebration of Elsie’s life will be held at a later date.

Elsie was a strong advocate for youth activities and her family suggests that memorials may be given to any youth activity of the Silver Valley.

You may share your memories of Elsie with her family and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com