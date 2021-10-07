Ellensburg man accused of selling drugs that killed a man

by Associated Press

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) — A 19-year-old from Ellensburg, Washington, has been arrested in Hawaii and is accused of selling the drugs that killed an Ellensburg man.

Police say the man was arrested Tuesday for the death of 21-year-old Sage Francois, KOMO-TV reported.

Ellensburg police say they responded to a reported overdose on August 7th on North Walnut Street in Ellensburg. After attempts to save his life, the 21-year-old was declared dead.

Police say investigators determined a local 19-year-old had delivered the drugs that killed Francois. Police secured a warrant on September 14 for the arrest of the suspect they believe had fled to Hawaii to avoid arrest.

The Ellensburg Police Department and the Yakima Federal Violent Crimes Task Force worked with the Honolulu Police Department to locate the suspect on the big Island of Hawaii.

The suspect was waiting extradition back to Ellensburg to face charges on controlled substance homicide.

