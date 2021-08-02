Ellen Elizabeth Kauppi

by Obituaries

Ellen Elizabeth Kauppi, 74

Ellen Elizabeth Kauppi, 74, of Milwaukie, Oregon, passed away July 21, 2021 at her home of Milwaukie. She was born September 10, 1946 in Kellogg, Idaho; Ellen was the daughter of David Richard and Flora Anora (Donahue) Edwards.

Ellen grew up in Kellogg, attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School. After High School, she married David Kauppi on November 28, 1964.

Ellen and David moved to Milwaukie, Oregon, where they raised their boys throughout the years. David tragically passed away in August of 1975, leaving Ellen as a widow. Ellen eventually met Dean Rowley and they became life-long companions of over forty years.

Years later, Ellen became a grandmother to four grandchildren; Kassidy Fenton, Anna Kauppi, Lauren Kauppi and Bryant Kauppi. She loved her grandchildren beyond measure and enjoyed being a Grandma just as much as being a Mother to her two sons.

Ellen enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her beloved family. Ellen’s beauty went beyond the surface level. She was devoted, kind, and thoughtful, as family was always her first priority. Ellen was witty and could make just about anyone laugh. She devoted her life to her sons Alex and Timothy, her grandchildren and companion Dean, who were her happiness.

Ellen is survived by her companion Dean Rowley of Milwaukie, Oregon; two sons Timothy (Jennifer) Kauppi of Oregon City, Oregon, Alex Kauppi of Milwaukie, Oregon; her grandchildren Anna, Lauren, Bryant Kauppi and Kassidy Fenton; her brother Kelly Edwards of Pinehurst, Idaho; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband David Kauppi, one brother Jack Edwards and one nephew David Edwards.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Greenwood Cemetery of Kellogg with Pastor Art Fleming officiating. A Celebration of Ellen’s Life and a gathering of family and friends will be held at the Timbers Roadhouse, 36179 E. Canyon Rd., of Cataldo following graveside services; everyone is welcome.

Ellen will be missed more than words can express. We loved her very much. You may share your memories of Ellen and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

