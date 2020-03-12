Elleby leads WSU to first Pac-12 tournament win in a decade

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Washington State Cougars took a lot of steps this year in the first season under new head coach Kyle Smith, Wednesday night another one as the Cougars take down Colorado 82-68 in the Pac-12 tournament.

CJ Elleby was on fire all night long and led the Cougar offense with 30 points, and 10 rebounds.

The Cougars found out earlier in the day they will not get to play in the CBI this season after all as the tournament was cancelled due to the potential exposure of the corona virus.

The Cougars advance to play Arizona State Thursday at 8:30 in Las Vegas, there will not be fans allowed in the arena.

