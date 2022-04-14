Ella Rae Chase

Ella Rae Dutro Chase, age 88, of Madison, MS, passed away at home on 4/28/2020 after a brief illness. Ella Rae was born to Hugh Aubrey Parker and Mary Jane Miller Parker on June 18, 1931 in Gulfport, MS and grew up there; graduating from Gulfport High School with the class of 1949. Ella Rae was a cheerleader and was voted Miss Gulfport High School. It was also there that she met Rodney Leland Dutro; with whom she married June 11, 1950. After Rodney’s discharge from the United States Air Force, Ella Rae and Rodney moved to Pascagoula, MS and lived there for seven years before moving to Gulfport, MS to be closer to their parents. Having lived there another 19 years and raising a family of five children, Ella Rae and Rodney moved to Santa, ID in May of 1982; fulfilling Rodney’s dream of semi-retirement and living in the mountains. After Rodney’s untimely passing in December 1983, Ella Rae remained in Santa; living in the log home they had built together and traveling south each winter to be with family. For the next nine years, Ella Rae built a new life in Idaho and later met and married Cyril Chase of St. Maries, ID in 1992. They spent 15 years together between homes in St. Maries, ID and Lake Havasu City, AZ until Cyril’s passing in September 2006. Shortly thereafter, Ella Rae moved to Madison, MS to be closer to her children while keeping the AZ home as a second residence. Ella Rae was preceded in death by her mother and father, her first husband Rodney Leland Dutro, her second husband Cyril Chase, and her oldest daughter Lorraine Alice Lowe Floyd. Also preceding Ella Rae in death were her brothers Hugh Parker, Jr. and Curtis Parker, and her sister Dorothy Mae Fayard. Ella Rae is survived by her two sons Lynn Rollin Dutro (Rae) of Jonesborough, TN and Alan Harold Dutro (Janet) of Madison, MS, and her daughters Mrs. Michael (Connie) Cook of Madison, AL, and Mrs. Frank (Phyllis) Brewer of Rowlett, TX. Ella Rae also leaves behind grandchildren Rodney Dutro, Carie Ann Payne, Jason Lowe, Brian Lowe, Melissa Rogers, Joseph Cook, Daniel Cook, Sarah Combs, Jessica Lindner, and Olivia Dutro as well as 23 great grandchildren. A memorial service was held at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 02, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home, 759 Highway 51, Madison, MS. Graveside services for Ella Rae will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Maries, ID; next to her first love, Rodney Dutro on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10:30 am