Elk Public House employee tests positive for COVID-19, restaurant staying open

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Elk Public House announced that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, but they are staying open and following safety guidelines.

The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook, saying that their employee did not contract the coronavirus while at work.

The employee has been quarantining since Monday, and will keep quarantining until cleared by their doctor.

Unfortunately, we were informed this morning that we have employee that tested positive for COVID-19 at the Elk.This… Posted by Elk Public House on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Elk Public House says they have been taking employees’ temperatures at work and monitoring symptoms, and will continue doing do.

“We believe that being honest and transparent with everyone, customers and staff, is critically important as we balance everyone’s health and safety with the financial viability of the restaurant,” wrote the restaurant in a Facebook post. “We also believe that it is equally important that everyone do their part by wearing face masks at all times in public, social distancing when possible and staying home if you have any symptoms or are considered ‘high risk.'”

