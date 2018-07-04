Elizabeth F. Dill

Elizabeth F. Dill went to join her Lord and Savior on June 1st 2018. Elizabeth passed peacefully with her daughter and caregiver by her side.

She was born on February 12, 1937 to William Henry Reilly and Pearl Irene (Davis) Reilly in Akasaka, Idaho. Elizabeth was the oldest of five children; Kathleen Reilly, Nellie (Munson) Reilly, Darlene (Nevers) Reilly & William (Billy) Reilly. She helped raise her siblings so her father could work.

At age 18 she married Richard Dill of the US Airforce. They had two children together; Franklin Warren Dill and Tammy Kay Dill, both of Newport, WA. They were stationed in Madrid, Spain when Elizabeth lost Richard in a car accident. She returned home a widow at age 22 with two small children. Later she had a daughter Angelina Marie Buyer of Newport.

Elizabeth worked as a cook and later as a home healthcare worker. She was beloved by her clients. She had many friends from all walks of life and was always quick to help someone in need.

She was known to strap on heels and a 357. Magnum as she was very independent and a very strong woman.

Elizabeth loved to bake, garden, can, be in the country, and spend time with her grandchildren; Brianna Williamson (Ozwood), and Ciara Williamson of Newport, Washington, Samantha Buyer of Spokane, Washington, and Sharaya and Cody Dill of Medford, Oregon.

Elizabeth had a larger than life personality….She will be missed always.

