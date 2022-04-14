Elite Gaming Center opens as a new hub for gamers, esports in Spokane Valley

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Elite Gaming Center is a new place for play in Spokane Valley.

Come in for hourly gaming on PC, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, VR, and turf games like air hockey, foosball, pool tables and more!

Get a snack and get some gaming hours in after school or after work and hang out with your friends.

At Elite, you can get a membership for discounts on almost everything and pre-loaded gaming hours.

Or just pay an hourly rate when you come in.

It costs $6 per hour PC’s and consoles, $20 per hour on VR and $3 an hour for turf games.

We’re live at Elite Gaming Center this morning. From PC gaming, to consoles to Foosball, air hockey and much more, it’s a hub for gamers of any generation! 👾🎮🕹 We’ll be exploring this new place for play in Spokane Valley on #GMNW! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/Wuh2P3x01K — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) April 14, 2022

A day camp is also coming up in June where kids can play games, meet friends and learn about sportsmanship in gaming and responsible screen time.

It costs $125 per week. More information can be found here.

Elite Gaming Center is located at 15312 E Sprague Ave. Ste. C (next to Flying Squirrel) and open Monday to Friday 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends.

For more information on Elite Gaming Center, see the official website.

