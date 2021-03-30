Elite Eight preview: Gonzaga vs. USC

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The number one overall seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will go head-to-head with sixth seeded USC today in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

The Bulldogs continue to chase history trying to finish off the first undefeated season and national title the country has seen since 1976.

Standing in the way today, a USC team that is playing fantastic basketball. The Trojans have never been short on talent, but right now they’ve got that thing rolling into the Elite Eight. USC has blown out Drake, Kansas, and Oregon to get to this game and a large part of their success has been their zone defense.

The Trojans lead the nation in field goal defense on 2 point shots. However, Gonzaga will counter with the nations best offense on 2 point shots. It will be a battle of wills as the Zags like to get the ball inside to second team All-American Drew Timme that opens up shooters on the outside.

The biggest matchup people are looking at in this game is the battle between Timme, and USC’s Evan Mobley. Mobley is a 7-0 forward who is the Pac-12’s Player of the Year and is a sure-fire lottery pick in the NBA draft. He’s a rim protector that can score, rebound, block shots, and pass. Many put Mobley in a top-three draft pick status. Can Timme have the same success he’s seen in this tournament against a bigger, more athletic player? Maybe. Timme’s numbers against power-5 schools are actually better than against lesser conferenced teams.

The biggest fear of this game for Gonzaga fans might be Drew Timme getting in foul trouble. This will most certainly be a part of the Trojan game plan. The Zags are loaded with guards, but they are a bit thinner in the frontcourt. Here’s the tough part for USC, every team has tried to get Timme in foul trouble, very few have succeeded. Timme is very smart, and plays with creativity that keeps him on the floor. More than than, he’s a relentless competitor that loves the challenge of going against someone like Mobley.

Another problem, there are two Mobley’s. Evan’s brother Isaiah is actually outplaying Evan offensively in this tournament. The brothers are combining for 27 points and 17 rebounds per game in the three games to this point.

So if Gonzaga finds a way to limit the Mobley brothers, can USC win? Of course they can. Somehow the Trojans have been an elite shooting team in this tournament. They are shooting over 50 percent from three, and 60 percent from three in their last two games. If they shoot between 50-60 percent from three against Gonzaga, it could be curtains.

Why the Zags should be confident. They are undefeated and have won 26 straight games by double-figures. Every team they’ve played has tried to take Gonzaga out of rhythm on offense, and nobody has taken them down. USC is very talented and they play a defense that Gonzaga doesn’t play every day. But make no mistake, USC hasn’t seen an offense like this all season. The Zags have proven they can win no matter what style the opponent throws at them.

I do think the streak of double-digit wins stops today. I think USC is able to hang with Gonzaga, but ultimately I have the Zags moving on to the Final Four (caveat: if USC shoots between 50-60 percent from three, Gonzaga will lose).

OSSO PREDICTION: Zags by 5

