Elisabeth Leona Willging

Site Staff by Site Staff

Born October 9, 1958 in Munich, Germany to Leo and Annamarie Menchey, Elisabeth Leona Willging passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 12, 2020. To share memories of Elisabeth and offer condolences to the family, please visit her Tribute Wall. No services will be scheduled.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.