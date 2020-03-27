Eleventh case of COVID-19 reported in Kootenai County

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Healthcare authorities confirmed an eleventh case of COVID-19 in the Panhandle Health District on Friday, though more are believed to be undiagnosed.

All cases in the district have been reported in Kootenai County. There have been no cases reported in Shoshone, Benewah, Bonner and Boundary Counties.

The newest patient is a man in his 70s who is self-isolating at home. Health officials said it appears to be travel related and contact tracing is ongoing.

As of this writing, no patients had been hospitalized for the virus in the Panhandle region.

On Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported the first deaths in the state. Three men, all above the age of 60, died from the virus in southern Idaho.

