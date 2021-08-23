Elevate Academy North: Career Technical school for at-risk youth coming to Post Falls in 2022

by Destiny Richards

POST FALLS, Idaho — North Idaho students aspiring to go into construction, graphic design, culinary arts and other technical careers will soon be able to study at a new state-of-the-art school coming in 2022.

Elevate Academy North shares the key tenets of Community and Opportunity Driven, Career Technical, Beat the Odds for At-Risk Youth, Integrated Purpose Driven Curriculum, and Mastery-Based Education that are empowering students at the first Elevate Academy in Caldwell.

This responsive approach to education meets the short-term needs of its target population, while providing students an educational opportunity that will meet their emotional and academic needs through a comprehensive approach to educating the whole child.

Elevate Academy is all about Hope, Opportunity and Community. N. Idaho students aspiring to go into jobs like graphic design, construction and culinary arts can study here. It also serves “at-risk” youth — kids who may be struggling in a traditional school setting. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/jg8OWd6A2h — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) August 23, 2021

This school will offer career technical training for students in Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls and Hayden.

It will be located at the southwest corner of Killdeer Ave. and Bogie Dr. The groundbreaking will take place in Post Falls on Monday, which happens to mark exactly one year before doors will open for students in 2022.

Elevate Academy North will offer 6th-10th grades for the 2022-23 school year. Eleventh grade will be added the following year, 2023-24, and 12th grade in 2024-25.

Principal Marita Diffenbaugh and Vice Principal Tony Prka say kids are at the heart of Elevate Academy North.

They each have over twenty years of experience as educators and seek to support middle school and high school students who are not finding success in traditional school settings.

Elevate Academy Nampa is also set to open in August 2022. Another Elevate Academy in Idaho Falls will open in 2023.

For more information, see the official Elevate Academy North and Elevate Academy websites.

