Elementary students decorate this year’s ‘Blizzard Boxes’ for local seniors

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Meals on Wheels

SPOKANE, Wash. — Driving conditions can easily turn dangerous when it snows in Spokane, which is why the Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels is thinking ahead to make sure seniors in need have access to food despite the forecast.

“As the largest senior nutrition delivery program in Spokane County, we have over 600 people who rely on us to deliver a meal and a warm smile every day,” said Janet Dixon, communications director for GSC MOW. “For 34% of the seniors on our program, it’s the only meal they get and for 54% of our clients, our volunteer will be the only person they see on a given day.”

With that in mind, the organization refuses to let inclement weather interfere with its mission.

Each year, the organization provides something called a ‘Blizzard Box’ to the seniors in its program. Each box contains non-perishable food items that don’t require cooking.

This year’s are particularly special, because the students at McDonald Elementary helped decorate them.

Those boxes are set to be delivered this week, so seniors can still access a meal if deliveries are stalled.

