Electric and gas rates could change for Avista customers

SPOKANE, Wash.– Pretty soon your power bill could have some changes on it if you’re an Avista customer.

What you need to know is electric bills are set to go down by about $0.28 a month. Gas bills are set to trend in a different direction and increase by about $6 a month.

Avista is just waiting for the rate adjustments to be approved by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. If it gets approved, changes could take effect as soon as Nov. 1 of this year.

Avista said the reason why the cost of gas would go up is because the wholesale price of natural gas is higher than the level presently included in rates.

The electric rate would go down because of the Bonneville Power Administration’s Residential Exchange Program. It gives a share of benefits from the federal Columbia River power system to customers in the state by giving a monthly bill credit.

Avista serves more than 260,000 electric and 170,000 natural gas customers in Washington.

You can find more information online.

RELATED: Behind on utility payments? Here’s what you can do ahead of the end of moratorium on disconnections.

RELATED: Are you an Avista customer? Your utility rates might be changing

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.