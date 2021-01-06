Elected officials from Washington, Idaho react to D.C. protests

Julio Cortez Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Elected officials from Washington and Idaho reacted to the protests at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Many of those tweeting were shuffled out as protesters breached the building.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers was the first local representative to react to the situation. She called on protesters to “Stop this now.”

Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People's House. Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence, aggression, and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now. — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) January 6, 2021

Central Washington Representative Dan Newhouse condemned the violence, saying “This is not who we are.”

I wholeheartedly condemn this violence. This is not who we are, and this needs to stop immediately. — Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) January 6, 2021

My staff and I are safe. This attempted coup and domestic terrorist attack needs to end immediately. — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) January 6, 2021

Washington Senator Patty Murray confirmed she and her staff were safe before condemning the events. “I condemn in the strongest terms the hate-fueled violence we are seeing in our nation’s Capitol today, as should every leader committed to the peaceful transfer of power in the country.”

In response to questions about my safety: I'm safe and so is my staff, but I condemn in the strongest terms the hate-fueled violence we are seeing in our nation's Capitol today, as should every leader committed to the peaceful transfer of power in our country. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 6, 2021

A spokesman for Senator Maria Cantwell said she and her staff are safe, though her office did not provide a statement.

Caleb Heimlich, chair of the Washington GOP, called Wednesday’s events “unfathomable.”

This is unfathomable. I never thought I would see something like this in the greatest country in the history of the world. Violence, intimidation, and disruption of the business of the People’s House is unacceptable, and it flies in the face of our nation’s foundational values. — Caleb Heimlich (@CalebHeimlich) January 6, 2021

Political violence must end or our great country will end. We treasure freedom of speech and the best service we can render our country now is to be an example of effective discourse that rejects violence. We can't let toleration of violence be part of our politics. Cast it out. — Rep. JT Wilcox (@jtwilcox111) January 6, 2021

Idaho Governor Brad Little says he’s “praying for safety of those at the U.S. Capitol and for order to be restored immediately.” He says the unrest is inexcusable and not a peaceful expression of the First Amendment.

The violence at the U.S. Capitol is inexcusable and must stop. In Idaho, we uphold the tenets of the First Amendment, but what we are seeing in D.C. is not peaceful expression. Idahoans stand up for law enforcement and respect the rule of law. — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) January 6, 2021

Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson acknowledge the right to protest, but said clashes with police and destruction must stop. “We can disagree in a better way,” he said.

We have a constitutional right to peaceful protests but the clashes with police and destruction of property must stop now. We can disagree in a better way. — Cong. Mike Simpson (@CongMikeSimpson) January 6, 2021

Senator Jim Risch confirmed to Idaho News 6 that he is safe and his staff was able to evacuate. The senator has not yet released a statement.

I'm told @SenatorRisch is safe and his staff was able to evacuate #idpol — Mike Sharp (@Sharp208) January 6, 2021

Senator Mike Crapo called the violence at the Capitol “unacceptable.”

The violence we are seeing at the Capitol is wholly unacceptable. It must be stopped immediately and all perpetrators prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. God bless the Capitol Police, National Guard and other law enforcement on the scene here and at other sites. — Senator Mike Crapo (@MikeCrapo) January 6, 2021

Idaho Democratic Party Chairwoman Van Beechler issued the following statement:

“Because our Republican leaders in Washington have encouraged and refused to stand up to President Trump’s deliberate attack on the Constitution and the legitimacy of our elections, they are responsible for the unrest that is occurring. Congressman Russ Fulcher, Congressman Mike Simpson, Senator Jim Risch and Senator Mike Crapo all share responsibility for today’s events, along with every Republican official who chose to prioritize political power over preserving our democracy. We hope Idahoans will stay safe and remain peaceful during this time, and that state officials are prepared to keep our legislators safe as we approach the legislative session.”

