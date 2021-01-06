Elected officials from Washington, Idaho react to D.C. protests
Elected officials from Washington and Idaho reacted to the protests at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Many of those tweeting were shuffled out as protesters breached the building.
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers was the first local representative to react to the situation. She called on protesters to “Stop this now.”
Central Washington Representative Dan Newhouse condemned the violence, saying “This is not who we are.”
Washington Senator Patty Murray confirmed she and her staff were safe before condemning the events. “I condemn in the strongest terms the hate-fueled violence we are seeing in our nation’s Capitol today, as should every leader committed to the peaceful transfer of power in the country.”
A spokesman for Senator Maria Cantwell said she and her staff are safe, though her office did not provide a statement.
Caleb Heimlich, chair of the Washington GOP, called Wednesday’s events “unfathomable.”
Idaho Governor Brad Little says he’s “praying for safety of those at the U.S. Capitol and for order to be restored immediately.” He says the unrest is inexcusable and not a peaceful expression of the First Amendment.
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson acknowledge the right to protest, but said clashes with police and destruction must stop. “We can disagree in a better way,” he said.
Senator Jim Risch confirmed to Idaho News 6 that he is safe and his staff was able to evacuate. The senator has not yet released a statement.
Senator Mike Crapo called the violence at the Capitol “unacceptable.”
Idaho Democratic Party Chairwoman Van Beechler issued the following statement:
“Because our Republican leaders in Washington have encouraged and refused to stand up to President Trump’s deliberate attack on the Constitution and the legitimacy of our elections, they are responsible for the unrest that is occurring. Congressman Russ Fulcher, Congressman Mike Simpson, Senator Jim Risch and Senator Mike Crapo all share responsibility for today’s events, along with every Republican official who chose to prioritize political power over preserving our democracy.
We hope Idahoans will stay safe and remain peaceful during this time, and that state officials are prepared to keep our legislators safe as we approach the legislative session.”
4 News Now has reached out to several local officials to learn if they have been moved to safe area. This story will be updated as we learn more.
