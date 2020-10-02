Elected leaders from WA, ID wish President, First Lady speedy recoveries after they contract COVID-19

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

President Trump announced Thursday evening that he and first lady Melania Trump have contracted COVID-19. The Trumps are reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and the White House physician told reporters the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption.”

Shortly after the announcement, elected officials from both Washington and Idaho responded, wishing the Trump family a speedy recovery.

Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers tweeted “Praying for their health and a speedy recovery.”

I wish @POTUS and @FLOTUS well. Praying for their health and a speedy recovery. — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) October 2, 2020

Governor Jay Inslee, who has been critical of the president’s response to the pandemic, wished the couple a speedy recovery, as well.

“The virus does not discriminate based on our politics. We hope everyone will protect their health and the health of those around them, by doing what we know works. Mask up.”

All of us hope that President Trump and the First Lady will have a speedy recovery. The virus does not discriminate based on our politics. We hope everyone will protect their health and the health of those around them, by doing what we know works. Mask up. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 2, 2020

Washington Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray also wished the President and First Lady speedy recoveries.

I wish the President and First Lady speedy recoveries. — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) October 2, 2020

I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. This is a terrible disease, and it continues to impact families across the country. It's as important as ever we all continue washing hands, wearing masks, social distancing, & taking the steps we can to keep each other safe. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) October 2, 2020

Idaho leaders, including Governor Brad Little, Senator Mike Crapo and Congressman Mike Simpson, expressed the same sentiments.

Teresa and I are sending prayers to the President and First Lady for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. The pandemic is not over, and we must remain vigilant in defense of the virus. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Together we will get through these unprecedented times. — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) October 2, 2020

We’re all hoping for a speedy recovery Mr. President. https://t.co/ADdmjXjMZE — Cong. Mike Simpson (@CongMikeSimpson) October 2, 2020

RELATED: President Trump says he and first lady have tested positive for COVID-19

READ: Live updates: Trump experiencing ‘mild symptoms’; Biden, Dems offer prayers. Get the latest