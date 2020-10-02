Elected leaders from WA, ID wish President, First Lady speedy recoveries after they contract COVID-19
President Trump announced Thursday evening that he and first lady Melania Trump have contracted COVID-19. The Trumps are reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and the White House physician told reporters the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption.”
Shortly after the announcement, elected officials from both Washington and Idaho responded, wishing the Trump family a speedy recovery.
Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers tweeted “Praying for their health and a speedy recovery.”
Governor Jay Inslee, who has been critical of the president’s response to the pandemic, wished the couple a speedy recovery, as well.
“The virus does not discriminate based on our politics. We hope everyone will protect their health and the health of those around them, by doing what we know works. Mask up.”
Washington Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray also wished the President and First Lady speedy recoveries.
Idaho leaders, including Governor Brad Little, Senator Mike Crapo and Congressman Mike Simpson, expressed the same sentiments.
