Eldon Richard Kauffman, 83, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Spokane Valley, Washington. A memorial service with military honors will be held at the pavillion adjacent to the Latter-day Saint temple and stake center at approximately 13840 E Belle Terre Ave, Spokane, WA 99206.

