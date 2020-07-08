Elderly woman shot while crossing Wellesley, Major Crimes looking for suspects

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — An elderly woman was shot in the leg while crossing the street near Wellesley and Normandie last Friday, according to Spokane Major Crimes Detectives.

Authorities say the woman was crossing with her walker around 4 p.m. on Friday, when a blue-colored vehicle approached her, driving west from Division.

Spokane Police suggested that her slow pace possibly upset the people in the car, who then shot her in the leg and sped off.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

