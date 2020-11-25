Elderly woman severely burned, left on the floor for days before help arrived

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — An elderly woman had to be transported to Harborview Burn Center in Seattle after suffering severe burns in a fire at her apartment and laying on the floor for three days.

The Fire Department was called in by a care provider at the Coventry Court Apartments in Browne’s Addition, who had arrived for a routine check-in. First responders found a 79-year-old woman on the floor with severe burns to hear face, head and neck.

They quickly transported the victim to Sacred Heart, who then subsequently transported her to the Harborview Burn Center in Seattle.

Fire officials say the fire was accidental, caused by having smoking materials too close to combustible items. An investigation revealed that the smoke alarm had been set off on Saturday for four minutes before being turned off, but it was not connected to the rest of the apartment and did not notify the Fire Department.

This meant the woman was left on the floor, severely burned and alone, for three days before help arrived.

There is no word yet on the woman’s condition.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.