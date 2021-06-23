Elderly Spokane Valley couple narrowly escapes house fire

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon, Kaitlin Knapp

Courtesy of Spokane Valley Fire Department

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday night, where an elderly couple narrowly escaped.

SVFD said callers reported flames coming from the back of the house, as well as numerous trees, on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters also saw a garage fire that had extended to the living area.

Neighbors helped the elderly couple living inside get away from the house, after they heard the man’s cry for help. The couple was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

A total of 27 responders were at the scene.

