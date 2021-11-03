Elderly man, dog killed in Airway Heights house fire

by Erin Robinson

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — An elderly man and one of his dogs were killed in a house fire in Airway Heights Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke was seen from the back of the house around 1:40 p.m. Crews were able to get the fire under control within a few minutes, but the victim had passed away by the time they found him.

Firefighters were able to save two dogs in the fire.

The coroner will identify the victim and his cause of death a later time; firefighters said he had burns, but they were not fatal.

