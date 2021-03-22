Elaine Lenore “Janie” Blevins (97) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at Valley Vista Care Center on March 10, 2021. She was born to Howard and Lena (Hedrick) Ebert on August 5, 1923 in St. Maries, ID and spent her childhood years growing up in Fernwood, ID.

Janie graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1941. Following high school, Janie went to Orofino, ID to work in her aunt and uncle’s café. It was there where she met Grover Blevins. Grover and Janie married in Clarkston, WA on December 22, 1942.

After their wedding, they took the train from Clarkston to St. Maries to stay the night at the famous Kootenai Inn Hotel. Grover was a logger, and he and Janie lived in several logging camps, Lotus and Musselshell to name a few. Janie worked as a “flunky, a cook’s helper in the logging camps. The couple made their permanent home on Flat Creek, where Janie lived for 73 years. She stayed home and raised her children.

After her children left home, Janie worked at the Santa Merc, McLaughlin’s IGA, Excel Foods, Safeway, and Rogers Foods. She held grocery clerk and bookkeeping positions, retiring in 1982. In her early years, Janie enjoyed bowling, golfing, tole painting, knitting, and serving as a 4-H leader.

She was an avid reader and loved being a grandma. Janie was a member of the Nazarene Church, The Red Hat Ladies Society, and a former member of the St. Maries Golf Course. Janie was a wonderful hostess and was known for her homemade brownies. Those who knew Janie, knew she was a classy lady who was very well-loved. She was warm and kind.

Janie is survived by her daughters Nancy (Barry) Borgmann and Boni (Tim) Schueller of St. Maries and her step-daughter Alice (Forest) Vandorn of Kingston ID. Also surviving are grandchildren who knew her as “Grantsie” and numerous great-grandchildren who knew her as “Greatsie” as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Janie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Grover Blevins; son Gary “Mackie”Blevins’ step-son John Blevins; grandson Troy Schueller; and siblings Arlene Johnson, Howard Ebert, Charles Ebert, and Ron Ebert.

A private family interment will be held where she will be laid to rest with Grover and Mackie at Woodlawn Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.