El Katif Shriners holding 9/11 memorial for first responders

SPOKANE, Wash. — To remember those who lost their lives in the September 11 terrorist attacks, a local organization is holding a memorial event as well as honoring first responders.

During the memorial, El Katif Shriners will have an awards and wreath ceremonies today in honor of first responders.

The awards ceremony will be today at 12 p.m. and the wreath ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

Julie Humphreys, public safety communication manager of Spokane Police, said the police department will have a number of specialty units there. This includes K9, SWAT, TAC, EDU tech and robots, hostage and volunteer services.

She said the TAC team will be receiving a team of the year award, and an officer will receive the Officer of the year award for SPD.

“The First Responders Team of the Shriners who are putting on the event is a group of present or former first responders – mostly law enforcement – so they really get the emotion of being first responders on the 9/11 anniversary,” Humphreys said in an email.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the El Katif Shrine Center. Humphreys said the event is open to the public.

There will be complimentary food available.

El Katif is a fraternal organization that raises money and awareness for Shriners Hospitals for Children, according to their Facebook page.