Eight new COVID-19 deaths linked to Grant County long-term care facilities

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

GRANT CO., Wash. — Health officials have reported eight new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Grant County, all of which were connected to long-term care facilities.

The Grant County Health District first reported outbreaks at three facilities on November 20. Those facilities included the McKay Healthcare & Rehab Center in Soap Lake, and the Lake Ridge and Columbia Crest centers in Moses Lake.

According to the health district, seven of the people who died were associated with those facilities. All residents were at or above the age of 60. The eighth person who died was a resident at a long-term care facility in Ephrata.

“We are saddened by the loss of these residents and grieve alongside their family and friends,” it reads in a release from the health district.

There are now 44 people who have died from the virus in Grant County.

READ: 12 people have died from care center COVID outbreak; more than 50 residents, staff infected

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.