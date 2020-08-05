Eight Eastern WA gyms fined for staying open during pandemic

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Eight Eastern Washington gyms have been fined for staying open in violation of Governor Inslee’s Safe Start reopening plan.

The State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) cited Anytime Fitness in Selah twice in one month, as well as Anytime Fitness gyms in Yakima, Union Gap, Moxee, Wapato, Toppenish, and Granger, and the Double Down CrossFit in Yakima.

The fines total up to $77,000, with Bradshaw Development Inc. and Fit City NW LLC both hit with several citations.

Bradshaw and Double Down Cross Fit are appealing the citations and fines.

L&I says they inspected these businesses after receiving several complaints of them remaining open, then filed citations for “general willful” violations, meaning the businesses knew they were in violation of the governor’s orders but remained open anyway.

Additionally, L&I says they fined Golden Palm Tanning in Kennewick $9,639 for a Safe Start violation.

