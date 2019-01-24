Edward John Walsh

Dad passed away on January 19, 2019 at the age of 92.

He was born in Garfield Washington to Frank and Helen Walsh. He graduated from North Central High School in Spokane and after graduation enlisted in the Navy during World War II. After his “two years, two months and eleven days” in the service he attended Gonzaga University and graduated in 1950. He married Mardieze Lehfeldt in 1951. Dad worked for KXLY as an accountant for 38 years full time and worked Fridays for another 20 years, always picking up donuts at the Donut Parade for the crew.

They built a home and moved the family to Nine Mile Falls in the early 1960’s. He was active in the Nine Mile community serving on the Nine Mile School Board and was a volunteer firefighter for Spokane County Fire District 9.

Dad was preceded in death by his wife Mardieze, daughter Corrine Arnzen, son in law Chuck Schmidt, great granddaughter Olivia Browning, sister Phyllis West and brother Al Fogelquist. He is survived by daughter Marcia Walsh, son Dan (Barb) Walsh, daughter Laurie Schmidt, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

No service will be held at his request.

Memorial donations can be made to Shriners Children Hospital or the organization of your choice.

