Edward Emtman, 71 of Spokane Washington passed away July 11th, 2021. Born February 3, 1950 in Spokane to Ralph and Emma (Bleisner) Emtman.

Edward was the youngest of 13 children. He went to grade school in Fairfield, Washington and graduated from high school in Cheney, Washington in 1969. He attended Spokane Community College, worked many jobs and retired from Boeing / Triumph in Spokane. He grew up on the farm and was taught good values in a Christian home. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. His interests were sports, 4-H, landscaping, billiards and art. In his spare time, he became a chainsaw artist. Ed married Katherine Kessler on September 22, 1972 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Spokane. He is preceded in death by his parents and his five sisters Marjorie, Virginia, Evelyn, Emma Jean, and Joan, and one brother, Ralph. His loving memory will live on with his three sons Casey, Kelly, and Kyle, sisters Bernice, Betty and Donna, brothers Jim, John, Roger and his 7 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for their care. A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 25th at 2:30pm located at Spokane-Cheney Memorial Gardens, followed by a celebration of life at Sutton Park in Cheney.

To share your memories of Ed or leave condolences for his family, please visit his Tribute Wall.