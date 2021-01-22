Edward “Ed”Allen Bailey

Edward “Ed” Allen Bailey, 77, of Wallace, ID, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Ed was born on May 14, 1943 in Arlington, WA, a son of the late Owen and Clara Longley Bailey, longtime residents of Wallace, ID.

Ed married Patricia Higson with whom he had two children, Kim Carlson and Mitchell Bailey. He later married Diane Sherman with whom he enjoyed his retirement golfing, gambling, and traveling in their motorhome.

Ed worked as the boss in the carpentry shop at the Galena Mine. Then, he began building homes in the Coeur d’Alene area. Ed retired as the Mine Foreman with the Troy Mine Project in Troy, MT. Ed had many hobbies including golfing, hunting, carving wood and stone, but most of all Ed enjoyed having a beer and good conversation with anyone who stopped to see him at the home he shared with his late wife, Diane.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Diane and his brother, Owen Bruce Bailey, Sr.

Survivors include his two children, Kim Carlson of Tarboro, NC, and Mitchell Bailey and his wife, Tammy, of Libby, MT; nephew, Bruce Bailey and his wife, Cathie, of Osburn, ID; stepdaughter, Amy Arave and her husband ,Darren, of Prichard, ID; grandchildren,Taren Maywald and her husband, Alex, of Tarboro, NC, Austin Bailey of Libby, MT, Kody Bailey of Puyallup, WA and Brandy Bailey of Libby, MT; great-grandchildren, Pryscilla Brown of Tarboro, NC, Parker Donneaud of Tarboro,NC, Preston Donneaud of Tarboro, NC, and Alice Maywald of Tarboro, NC; siblings Dave Bailey and his wife, Ida, of Coeur d’Alene, ID. and Kathy Roth of Osburn, ID; as well as several other cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews with whom he all loved dearly.

In keeping with Ed’s wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservices.com. Shoshone Funeral Service, Kellogg, is assisting the family with arrangements

