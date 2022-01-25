Edward “Ed” Phillip Hunter

by Obituaries

Edward “Ed” Phillip Hunter, 80, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away January 19, 2022 at the Community Medical Center of Missoula, Montana. He was born March 12, 1941 in Hope, Idaho; Ed was the son of William H. and Verona E. (Tyler) Hunter.

Ed moved to the Silver Valley in 1955. He attended and graduated from the Wallace High School in 1959. Ed furthered his studies in mechanical engineering, while also working at the Star Mine.

Ed was united in marriage to Linda McMahan on December 10, 1960, at the First Baptist Church of Osburn.

Mining was Ed’s career; he had worked at the Star Mine, the Lucky Friday, Atlas Mine, Bunker Hill Mining Company and several other area mines. Ed had also mined in Nevada, California and Oregon. He also owned and operated the American Independent Mining in consulting for several years.

Ed so loved and enjoyed his family and the great outdoors- hunting, fishing, camping, gold panning and huckleberry picking. He was also an avid Gonzaga fan!

Ed is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-one years Linda Hunter of the family home of Osburn; six children Michael Hunter of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, Julie McPheters (Ron) of St. Regis, Montana, Tim Hunter of Elk City, Idaho, Steven Hunter of Osburn, Jeffrey Hunter (Erica) of Osburn and Melinda Rogers (Walt) of Wallace, Idaho; seventeen grandchildren Josh, Katie, Allie, Danny, Griffyn, Gavin, Zayne, Grace, Savanna, Holly, Jake, Micheala, Jesse, Jade, Heather, Macayla and Sidney; numerous great-grandchildren; one brother Fred Hunter (Sue) of Pinehurst, Idaho; one sister Edna Calhoon of Bremerton, Washington; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, three sisters and one great-grandson Kade Thomas Comer-McPheters.

Private Family Memorial Services will be held. And a Celebration of Ed’s Life will be held and announced at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the charity of the Donor’s choice. You may share your special memories of Ed with his family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

