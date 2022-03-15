Edward Allen Titus Sr. (80) longtime St. Maries, ID resident passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on March 10, 2022. He was born to Allen and Margaret “Jayne” (Magers) Titus on January 10, 1942, in Sanders, ID. Ed grew up out on Sanders; however, at the age of 2, he traveled with his family to Bonesteel, SD so they could help on the Titus family homestead. They spent a couple of years there before returning to their home on Sanders. Over the years, Ed attended schools in Plummer, St. Maries, and Lewiston. He met his high school sweetheart Sherry Bolon in Lewiston. Following his schooling, Ed went to work at Potlatch Corporation in Lewiston, a job he held for over 10 years. Ed and Sherry married on October 8, 1960, and made Lewiston their home until 1969 when they moved to St. Maries, ID. Once in St. Maries, Ed and Sherry established Titus Janitorial Services, a company he ran until he retired in 2019 at the age of 78. Ed was a collector of all things. He specifically had a love for tractors and couldn’t pass up a good bargain on one. He was a talented mechanic and enjoyed working on old cars and motorcycles. When he was younger, he was a member of the St. Joe Valley Car Club, and helped in renovating the inside of the Cormana Building when they painted infamous local classic cars on the walls. Ed and Sherry enjoyed spending time together, if they weren’t working, they enjoyed attending yard sales and finding treasures. At one time Ed had a very impressive fish and aquarium collection; having a room dedicated to his collection. Ed’s children remember him taking them to the pet store when they were younger to look at the fish and animals. At one time Ed was raised on a Dairy; he was always a Farmer at heart and raised pigs, goats, turkeys, and other animals. He had an impressive garden and could grow some of the largest potatoes you have ever seen. Most importantly, he loved his family and cherished time and gatherings with them. Ed is survived by his wife of 61 years Sherry at their home in St. Maries; children Eddie Titus of St. Maries and LeeAnn and Gary Michael of Fernwood; siblings Doris Cox of Lewiston, ID, Jackie and Clay Norton of St. Maries, ID, and Tom and Yvonne Titus of Hayden, ID. Also surviving are his grandchildren Nathan and Angie Titus of Lewiston, ID and Aaron and Lucia Titus of Charlotte, NC; great-grandchildren Hannah, Noah, Stephen, and Alan. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother in-law Wayne Cox. A family gathering is planned at a later date to honor Ed.