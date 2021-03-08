Edith Lillian White

Edith Lillian White, 90

Edith Lillian White, 90, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away March 3, 2021 at Mountain Valley of Cascadia of Kellogg, Idaho. She was born October 9, 1930 in Emida, Idaho; Edith was the daughter of Lawyer and Sadie (Brayton) Asbury.

Edith attended and graduated from the St. Maries High School of St. Maries, Idaho in 1949.

Edith was united in marriage to Norman White on August 1, 1950 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

Edith and Norman moved to the Silver Valley in 1963 from St. Maries.

Edith was a homemaker. She had also served as a Blue Bird, Camp Fire leader. Edith was a member of the Cornerstone Church of Osburn, Idaho. She loved and enjoyed her family, gardening, ceramics, camping, crocheting, cross word puzzles, and painting the special wood work/art that Norman created.

Edith is survived by her husband of seventy years Norman White of the family home of Osburn; three children Mike (Peggy) White of Kingston, Idaho, Patty Carlson of Kellogg, Idaho and Kathy (Bill) White of Fishtail, Montana; seven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Edith was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and four sisters.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Mountain Valley of Cascadia of Kellogg for the wonderful love and care that was given to Edith.

Cremation will take place and A Celebration of Edith’s Life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the charity of the Donor’s choice. You may share your memories of Edith and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

