Edgar Luther Hotchkiss

Site staff by Site staff

“Shotgun” Edgar Luther Hotchkiss, 76

“Shotgun” Edgar Luther Hotchkiss, 76, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away January 31, 2021 at the Schneidmiller House (Hospice House) of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He was born January 29, 1945 in Spokane, Washington; Shotgun was the son of Cyril and Isobel (Connon) Hotchkiss.

Shotgun served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam era. He moved to the Silver Valley after his time in the service.

Shotgun worked in various mines in the Silver Valley. He loved and enjoyed fishing, taking walks, darts, and pool. He also loved people and visiting with them; Shotgun was very thankful and appreciative to those who were kind to him- he so respected that.

Shotgun was a lifetime member of the Kellogg Elks #1841, a member of the Osburn V.F.W. #1675 and a 34 year member of the American Legion.

Shotgun is survived by numerous friends including Teresa Orton of Wallace and his two beloved dogs Bud and Weiser.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Greenwood Cemetery of Kellogg with Rev. Ken Bartle officiating. A reception will be held at the Longshot Saloon of Kellogg following services.

It is suggested that memorials may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave. Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 83815 or to the Silver Valley Meals On Wheels, P.O. Box 887 Osburn, Idaho 83849.

You may share your memories of Shotgun and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.