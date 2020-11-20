Eat Good Group restaurants preparing Thanksgiving meals to go this year

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eat Good Group’s restaurants will be preparing Thanksgiving meals to go for the first time this year.

With restaurants shut down for indoor dining and families having to downsize celebrating in their households this year, it’s the perfect time to support local eateries and get a meal that’s already prepared.

These Thanksgiving dinners are crafted by award winning chefs and will be ready to heat and eat when you pick it up.

Some menu items include cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, herb compound butter, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, smoked turkey breast and six Doughlicious Brioche Rolls.

The meal will feed four people for $70.

Pick up your order at Eat Good Group restaurants in Spokane, Liberty Lake or Post Falls on the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

To order now, see this page on the Eat Good Group website.