Eastern Washington’s upset bid comes up just short against Kansas

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 20: in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Josh Duplechian/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) copyright ncaa

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The 14th seeded Eastern Washington Eagles had 3rd seeded Kansas on the ropes, but the Jayhawks caught fire in the second half winning the game 93-84.

Tanner Groves had a career day finishing with 35 points and his brother Jacob chipped in with 22.

The Eagles started the game on a 9-0 run forcing Kansas to call timeout to regroup. The Jayhawks settled down and took the lead midway through the first half. But Eastern Washington went on a 10-0 run and took an eight point lead into half thanks to 32 points by the Groves brothers.

The Eagles finish the season as Big Sky Champions with a 16-8 record.

