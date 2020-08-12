Eastern Washington University says classes will stay online after Thanksgiving Break

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University has decided that students will not return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving Break this upcoming year.

According to the university, only a small number of students will be affected, as most courses are offered online through their ‘Max Flex’ model, which allows students to live on- or off-campus and take classes online or in-person when safe to do so.

This change means that courses or labs approved for in-person instruction, including final exams, will instead move online.

“This follows EWU’s pattern during the pandemic of keeping the health and safety of our campus community at the forefront of everything we do,” said interim President David May. “We made this decision after consulting with our own faculty public health experts as well as local health officials. By limiting in-person interactions, we will mitigate the possible transmission of infection and allow us the best possible start-up environment for faculty and students in winter quarter and spring semester.”

This follow’s after EWU Athletic’s decision Monday to suspend all fall sports.

