Eastern Washington University board selects new president

by Erin Robinson

CHENEY, Wash. – Shari McMahan, Ph.D., has been selected to serve as Eastern Washington University’s new president.

She was selected unanimously by the EWU Board of Trustees.

McMahan is currently the provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, San Bernadino. She was the first woman provost in the university’s history and has been involved in efforts to increase faculty diversity, increase graduation rates and help students experiencing food insecurity.

“The EWU Board is extremely pleased to appoint Shari McMahan as the next president of Eastern Washington University,” said BOT Chair Kim Pearman-Gillman. “This robust search process involved input with stakeholders from all over campus and the community, I am confident Dr. McMahan will be in amazing Eagle who will move this university forward.”

McMahan was selected from a pool of four finalists after a nationwide search that brought in more than 60 applicants.

Her appointment will not be official until a contract is negotiated and signed by mid-March. Interim President David May will remain in his role until that time.

