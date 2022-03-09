Eastern Washington University announces end to masking guidelines on March 12

by Will Wixey

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington, like other Washington colleges and universities, is ending its masking requirements this week.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced on Feb. 28 that the mask mandate will lift after March 11. After the announcement, schools like Washington State University and Community Colleges of Spokane announced they will lift their mask mandates on March 12, while Gonzaga is waiting until Mar. 26.

Eastern Washington University announced that masks will become optional on its campuses starting March 12. The decision was made based on data from local and state health agencies and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. EWU faculty, staff, and students also favored the March 12 date, according to a university survey.

“Given all that we have experienced since March 2020, we are hopeful that those who continue to mask and take additional safety measures will feel supported by those around them,” said EWU interim president David May. “Likewise, for those that opt to discontinue wearing masks, we hope you will feel welcome throughout campus and continue to do what you can to help others be and feel safe in this transitional period.”

The university also encourages those attending its campuses to get vaccinated. You can find a vaccine provider near you using the state’s vaccine locator tool.

