Eastern Washington loses 10 WSP employees over state vaccine mandate

SPOKANE, Wash.– The deadline for Washington state employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination has passed.

Washington State Patrol reported it lost 127 employees over the mandate. Of those, 10 were working in Eastern Washington.

District 5 in southwest Washington lost the most WSP employees with 14.

In a release sent Tuesday morning, WSP said among those who lost their jobs included 67 troopers, six sergeants, one captain and 53 civil servants.

The agency said it is working to fill the roles and will move resources where necessary.

WSP has about 2,200 personnel in eight districts across the state.

In a message to all 2,000 WSP personnel who elected to stay with the agency, Chief Batiste said, “I thank you for staying on post and staying in service to this state and agency. Better days are ahead. Believe that and know I believe in you.”

WSP separation breakdown by Tasha Cain on Scribd

RELATED: Washington State Patrol loses 127 employees over state vaccine mandate

RELATED: Here’s how many Washington state workers will keep their jobs after the vaccine mandate deadline

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.