Eastern WA school leaders see difference in students learning remotely versus in person

SPOKANE, Wash. – The effort to get kids back to school in Washington just got a push forward Friday with an emergency order from the governor.

Governor Jay Inslee ordered all schools in the state to offer in-person learning in some form. He’s doing this through an emergency proclamation saying students’ mental health are at risk.

Several health leaders in a press conference on Friday say children are facing a mental health crisis and it has an effect on their future.

A lot of it has to do with their learning environment.

A majority of schools in eastern Washington schools are already back in class in some form. That’s the case for Pullman, Mead and Riverside school districts. The three superintendents from these schools 4 News Now spoke with say they’ve seen a change in their students.

“At the elementary level, having daily in person, Monday through Friday, our students are doing much better than they did last spring when it was a complete closure,” said Ken Russell, the superintendent of the Riverside School District.

The district was on a hybrid schedule since the start of the school year. However, in November, they moved to daily in-person learning at the elementary schools.

Middle and high school students are still on a hybrid schedule, but they did change the amount of days students would be in class. That led to a change to their students’ academics and mental health.

“We did see a decrease in mental health referrals and counselor visits when we went from our hybrid one day per week to the two to three,” Russell said.

This is a large reason why Inslee wants all schools to have in-person learning again. He pushed for it Friday, even when he said before he didn’t have authority to reopen schools.

“The authority issue, we now have information about the extent and depth of the mental health crisis that we didn’t have earlier in this course,” Inslee said.

One hospital in Seattle even said it saw a 25 percent jump in kids coming in for mental health crises in the first two months of this year compared to 2019.

That mental health struggle translates over to students’ school work.

“Being able to have our secondary students back in person, at least two days a week has really helped decreased the amount of students that were not, that are not passing their classes right now,” said Superintendent Bob Maxwell of Pullman Public Schools.

Maxwell’s school district was fully remote at the start of the year with exceptions for students with different situations.

At that time, they saw students struggle with remote learning. They reached those students in several different ways to help them, their mental health and their school work.

The district started bringing students back on a hybrid schedule at the beginning of 2021 and saw a change in academics and behavior as well.

“It’s a continual journey with a lot of curves in the road, things seem to be continually changing and adjusting as we have all through the pandemic,” Maxwell said.

For the Mead School District, which always had in-person, hybrid learning since the start of the school year, they did see a change from their students in the spring to fall.

The elementary students are back in class full-time, as opposed to secondary grades on a hybrid schedule.

“Growth is tremendous in the elementary grades. Six to eight, the growth is much lower than it normally would be, and that’s not a surprise to us because kids are only getting two days of face-to-face per week plus one day of other remote instruction,” said Superintendent Shawn Woodward of Mead Schools.

The district is also offering fully remote options for students and families who aren’t comfortable going back yet. Those students are struggling more than those back in school.

“They’re not engaging at the same level as our students that are in class,” Woodward added.

Districts are contacting families and students who are in need of extra help, even going as far as making home visits, if necessary.

“Although we are getting better throughout the year, we need to keep trying and never giving up with those students and families,” said Russell.

As more teachers start to get vaccinated, and more data comes out about low COVID spread in schools, some eastern Washington school leaders are asking for relaxed restrictions on social distancing.

Woodward was one superintendent who signed a letter to the governor asking for that. Some school leaders want a three-feet rule rather than a six-feet rule.

“With the physical guidelines we have in place currently, it’s impossible for us to bring back all of our secondary students that want to come back for on-site instruction everyday,” said Woodward.

He told 4 News Now it’s possible all students could be back in class full-time if they have a three-foot rule. Woodward said they haven’t measured it out to see if it’d actually work. However, he wants this rule, hoping to be able to plan for the next school year.

Governor Inslee says that is “unlikely to change in the immediate future.” However, it isn’t off the table. Some health organizations are coming and saying a three-foot distance would be safe enough for students.

“I think in the upcoming months, we’ll have continued review of that rule as we have more science available to us, but we’re not making any recommendation at the moment,” Inslee added.

Inslee is expected to sign the emergency proclamation next week.

