Eastern WA, N. Idaho representatives vote against Violence Against Women Act

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

J. Scott Applewhite

The House approved extending the Violence Against Women Act on Wednesday.

It’s a law that protects and provides help for domestic abuse and sexual violence victims. The act was first passed in 1994, but was renewed today with support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Our local representatives were not in support of it, however.

Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers represents the 5th district of Washington, and she voted against the act. Republican Dan Newhouse, who represents Washington’s 4th district, also voted no. Russ Fulcher, a Republican representing Idaho’s 1st district, also voted against the bill.

McMorris Rodger’s office issued a statement explaining her vote against the act:

“Cathy supports the Violence Against Women Act programs, which is why she voted to reauthorize the law and its grant programs in 2013. Unfortunately, the bill before the House this week puts partisan politics ahead of vulnerable women by inserting extraneous gun control language that she does not support. Cathy is a cosponsor of the Violence Against Women Extension Act of 2021, which would provide a clean reauthorization of existing VAWA programs through 2022.”

