Eastern WA man pleads guilty to $244M cattle scam

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Matthias Iordache

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. — A man from Mesa, Washington plead guilty Wednesday to scamming $244 million out of Tyson Foods and another company, charging them fees to buy and feed thousands of cattle — none of which actually existed.

49-year-old Cody Easterday used his company, Easterday Ranches, to enter into several agreements with Tyson Foods and the other company. These arrangements called for the companies to advance Easterday Ranches the costs of purchasing and feeding cattle; once the cattle were slaughtered and sold, Easterday would repay those costs plus interest, pocketing the difference between that cost and the sale price.

From 2016–2020, Easterday Ranches never bought or fed any cattle, instead collecting hundreds of millions of dollars from the two companies and sending them fraudulent invoices.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Easterday used the money he obtained for his own personal benefit, paying off roughly $200 million in commodity futures trading losses. Easterday also defrauded financial derivatives exchange company CME Group Inc.

“For years, Cody Easterday perpetrated a fraud scheme on a massive scale, increasing the cost of producing food for American families,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The Criminal Division’s prosecutors are committed to swiftly and thoroughly prosecuting frauds affecting our nation’s agricultural and other commodities markets, whether in the heartland or on Wall Street.”

Easterday plead guilty to wire fraud and faces $244 million in restitution, as well as a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

“Today’s guilty plea holds the defendant responsible for his extensive and coordinated fraud over many years, resulting in more than $240 million of illicit gains,” said Inspector General Jay N. Lerner of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of Inspector General (FDIC-OIG). “The defendant submitted false and fraudulent documentation, and then brazenly used the proceeds to cover his losses and for his personal benefit. This scheme was unraveled through rigorous and diligent investigative work with our law enforcement partners, and the FDIC-OIG remains committed to helping preserve the integrity of the banking sector.”

Easterday is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4.

