Eastern Oregon man arrested for causing life-threatening injuries to infant

David Mann (KVEW/KAPP) by David Mann (KVEW/KAPP)

MORROW COUNTY, Ore. — An eastern Oregon man is accused of brutally assaulting a 2-month-old infant over the weekend.

On Saturday, Morrow County duties were notified by the Spokane Police Department of an infant with severe, life-threatening injuries who was being treated at a Spokane hospital.

With help from Spokane authorities, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Cody Thomas Hendren of Irrigon, at a location in Morrow County.

Hendren was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of criminal mistreatment.

His bail is set at $540,000.

