Easter egg hunt and brunch planned at Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s never too early to start thinking about your Easter plans.

There will be an Easter egg hunt and brunch Saturday, April 16 at Riverfront Park in Spokane.

Kids will be able to search for eggs at the park with the Easter Bunny for free. If the golden egg is found, you could win prizes totaling up to $500 from Riverpark Square.

Here are the different times and locations for the Easter egg hunts:

10:10 a.m.: 0-2yrs Clock Tower Meadow

10:20 a.m.: 3-5yrs Clock Tower Meadow

10:30 a.m.: 6+yrs Lilac Bowl/Havermale Island

You won’t want to search for eggs (or supervise the search) on an empty stomach. Brunch will also be available before or after the Easter egg hunt. It’s $24.40 for adults, $14.50 for children and free for kids under 5. You can see what’s on the menu and make your brunch reservation here.

