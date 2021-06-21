Eastbound I-90 reduced to one lane near exit 11 in Coeur d’Alene

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Eastbound I-90 has reopened near Northwest Boulevard in Coeur d’Alene.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash, as well as officials from the city of Coeur d’Alene and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The crash on I90 at exit 11, Northwest Blvd is also clear. @ISPRCCN https://t.co/YXVFM3pVhh — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) June 21, 2021

4 News Now has reached out to ISP and IDFG to see what caused the crash.

